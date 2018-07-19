It takes nearly 50 work hours and 450 pounds of added equipment and modifications before a Ford SUV is ready to patrol Pima County.
Approximately 350 feet of wire goes through the vehicle where important equipment is provided power like the 21 LED lights around the vehicle.
Around 24 of the 50 work hours are used to install the center console with equipment.
Pima County residents will likely see one of the 55 modified Ford Explorers on their commutes but never would've seen the "guts" of the operation, until today.