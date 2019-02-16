A man was taken to a hospital with burns and smoke inhalation from a repair yard fire on Tucson's south side Saturday morning, officials say.
Tucson firefighters received the initial call about a tree fire in the 5200 block of South Nogales Highway at about 7:30 a.m.
Fire crews reported a shed on fire with vehicles and appliances stacked throughout the property, a Tucson Fire Department news release said.
While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found the man, who is in his 40s, suffering from burns. He was taken to a hospital.
The scene was under control in nine minutes, the news release said.
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.