An Arizona Department of Public Safety sergeant's quick actions to stop a wrong-way driver likely saved the lives of other motorists, the department said Friday.
On Nov. 17, the department received calls of a driver in a Nissan Rogue driving recklessly and nearly crashing into several vehicles on Interstate 40, a department news release said.
When a trooper located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, Patricia Rose Carvalho, 32, fled the wrong way towards westbound.
The sergeant responded to the call and quickly stopped traffic from continuing westbound, the department said.
"Immediately after the vehicles came to a stop for the traffic break, the wrong-way driver struck the sergeant’s stopped patrol vehicle head-on," the news release said. "The sergeant’s swift actions prevented a high-speed collision between the motorists and the wrong-way vehicle."
The sergeant and wrong-way driver were treated for their injuries. Carvalho's 2-year-old daughter was not hurt, the news release said.
Carvalho faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, aggravated DUI and child abuse.