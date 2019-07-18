Bighorn sheep were recently seen roaming the yard of a resident in the Oro Valley area, wildlife officials say. 

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, if bighorn sheep are seen roaming through your neighborhood, that's all they're doing — roaming. 

Particularly, young rams like to explore new territory, said department spokesman Mark Hart. 

The animals aren't seeking water. "Setting water out tends to keep them in human occupied areas," the department said on Twitter, adding that they can go a week without water.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"What we don't want is for them to persist in residential areas," Hart said.

Check out the video of the bighorn sheep below, courtesy of Game and Fish and Dawna Phillips. The video was filmed near North Oracle and West Magee roads, Hart said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles