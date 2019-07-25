A video posted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department shows an encounter between a snake and bobcat.

 Arizona Game and Fish Department / Rolf Averill

A new video captures an encounter between a snake and a bobcat in Oro Valley. 

The video, posted yesterday by the Arizona Game and Fish Department on Twitter, shows a bobcat swatting at a western diamondback rattlesnake before backing away. 

The department says the rattlesnake "drew the attention of the curious bobcat because of its movement and sound."

Watch the video below, courtesy of Game and Fish and Rolf Averill.

