A white-nosed coatimundi was spotted near Fort Huachuca, wildlife officials say.
The animal is native to Arizona and is part of the raccoon family, the department said on Twitter. They often like to travel in large groups.
Coatis are often seen at Colossal Cave, though the sightings are usually deemed unpredictable.
Watch Game and Fish's video below:
SPOTTED: A rare sighting of a white-nosed coatimundi near Fort Huachuca. This Arizona native is part of the raccoon family and likes to travel in large groups of up to 30 individuals, made up of only females. Males are solitary and only meet with females during mating season. pic.twitter.com/UHnzGciHPT— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) July 16, 2019