Arizona Game and Fish Department

A white-nosed coatimundi was spotted near Fort Huachuca, wildlife officials say.

The animal is native to Arizona and is part of the raccoon family, the department said on Twitter. They often like to travel in large groups.

Coatis are often seen at Colossal Cave, though the sightings are usually deemed unpredictable.

Watch Game and Fish's video below:

