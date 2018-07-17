A 3-month-old puppy sustained multiple bee stings in Green Valley.

 Green Valley Fire District

A 3-month-old Australian Shepherd puppy sustained multiple bee stings in Green Valley today. 

Fire officials responded to the scene in the 800 block of West Placita Canalito in Green Valley. Firefighters used foam to help rescue the puppy.

The puppy is alive and is on its way to a vet. No further details were released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott