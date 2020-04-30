Watch: Health Department video shows coronavirus spread across Tucson

Pima County released a map Wednesday showing the approximate location of positive COVID-19 tests to show how the virus has spread throughout the Tucson community.

A dot on the map represents each case and those dots drop off after 15 days to show the community-wide spread based on a 15-day infection period, the Pima County Health Department said in a Facebook post.

The first dot appears on February 22, on the far southwest side of the county. A second case appears two days later in Tucson's south side.

From there, several more cases start to appear all over the map, covering almost every populated area in Pima County with the exception of the two Indian reservations in southwest Tucson.

The map includes a disclaimer saying the cases on the map include 1,086 out of 1,136 cases not located on Indian reservations. They are based on home addresses and cover test collection dates through April 24.

As cases on the map start to disappear, they don't seem to make much of a difference on the amount of cases across the county, meaning, the drop off of cases is minimal compared to the overall number of cases.

More information and resources to help during the COVID-19 pandemic in Pima County can be found at pima.gov/COVID19.

