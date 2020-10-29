Watch live: Arizona Gov. Ducey provides update on coronavirus in the state

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, with the Arizona Department of Health Services, will provide a briefing today at 12 p.m. about COVID-19.
They are also planning to make an announcement about partnering with food banks as the holiday season begins.
Watch the livestream above or on Gov. Ducey's YouTube channel.
