 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch live: Arizona Gov. Ducey provides update on coronavirus in the state

Watch live: Arizona Gov. Ducey provides update on coronavirus in the state

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, with the Arizona Department of Health Services, will provide a briefing today at 12 p.m. about COVID-19.

They are also planning to make an announcement about partnering with food banks as the holiday season begins. 

Watch the livestream above or on Gov. Ducey's YouTube channel.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: A stroll through Tohono Chul Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News