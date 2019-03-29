In just a few days, an eagle's egg could hatch.
And folks have the opportunity to watch it happen.
By Sunday, an egg laid by a pair of bald eagles will have gone through its 35-day incubation period. That means the egg could hatch at any moment — and you can watch it live on the Arizona Game and Fish Department's bald eagle cam.
The Lake Pleasant eagle cam went live in December. Since then, more than 320,600 people have watched, said a news release from the department.
Since December, there have been four eggs on the eagle cam. But two were eaten by ravens and one was eaten or damaged by a ringtail, Game and Fish says.
"The current breeding season has been a roller coaster for viewers and wildlife enthusiasts alike," Jeff Meyers, AZGFD watchable wildlife program coordinator, said in the news release.
"During this period, the birds also continued to ward off multiple attacks from a rival adult bald eagle that repeatedly dive-bombed the nest," Meyers said. "All this remarkable activity was broadcasted live to thousands of online viewers who now have a greater appreciation for Arizona’s wildlife."
The bald eagle cam is the fourth wildlife camera offered by the department. Other livestreams show sandhill cranes, desert pupfish and bats. Click here to watch.