 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch live: Ducey discusses actions to increase flu shot rates
top story

Watch live: Ducey discusses actions to increase flu shot rates

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

U.S. health authorities are pushing Americans to get the flu shot in hopes of avoiding dueling epidemics while the coronavirus still rages.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is currently discussing actions to increase flu vaccination rates and urging Arizonans to get the flu shot. 

He is joined by state leaders from hospitals, pharmacies, public health experts and university leaders at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion Chat Aug. 27: Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News