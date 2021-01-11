Watch live: Gov. Ducey gives 2021 state of the state address

Friends and family celebrate Cienega High School baseball graduating seniors during Cienega's graduation car parade at Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Rd., on May 17, 2020. Put on by fellow parents, graduates from Cienega High School, Empire High School, Vail Academy and High School, Pantano High School and Andrada Polytechnic High School celebrate their graduation by driving down Tucson Dragway's drag strip in front of family and friends. With about 200 vehicles set to drive, seniors decorated vehicles, trailers, and even a boat, with balloons, streamers, signs, flags and more. Graduates lined up before the drag strip and had their names written down on a note card, along with filling out paper work. When the ceremony started, graduates drove to the starting line, had their names read over the intercom and posed for a picture. Then the graduates proceeded to cheer, wave and laugh as they were driven down the strip in front of family and friends.