Watch live: Gov. Ducey gives update on coronavirus pandemic in Arizona

Pima County has mailed warning letters to more than 400 homeowners living along six washes in the Catalina Foothills and Pusch Ridge areas. A single storm already caused a "scary" ooze of black gunk, ash, tree limbs and brush in one wash there.
A Facebook post from Kevin E. Kubitskey's daughter says he abused her between the time she was 6 to 12 years old. Court records show she spoke up in 2011, prompting the mom to seek an order of protection.
While Speedway's teen-enticing essence and nostalgic character may endure — what a 1983 local headline called "Tucson's lane for the fast life" — there were many attempts to change the street's appearance over the decades, until certain improvements finally did take hold.