Watch live: Gov. Ducey gives update on coronavirus pandemic in Arizona

New federal data show that more than 2 in 5 federally licensed nursing homes in Pima County have reported at least one death as of June 28, while more than 3 in 5 have confirmed at least one case among residents.
Many students in the Tucson Unified School District could be supervised by monitors who will be tasked with ensuring pandemic safety guidelines in in a combination teaching plan for online and in-person learning.
