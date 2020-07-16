Watch live: Gov. Ducey gives update on coronavirus pandemic in Arizona
top story

Watch live: Gov. Ducey gives update on coronavirus pandemic in Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ are currently providing an update on COVID-19 in Arizona.

They are joined with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire. 

Watch the livestream above or on Gov. Ducey's Facebook page.

