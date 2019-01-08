Eight years ago, a man opened fire at a "Congress On Your Corner" event outside a Tucson Safeway.
Six people were killed and 13 were injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head.
About 7 p.m. today, to honor the lives lost in the 2011 shooting, Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick will lead a moment of silence on the house floor at the U.S. Capitol.
She will stand with Giffords, in addition to members of the Arizona Delegation, a news release says.
Folks can watch a livestream from home. The moment of silence will begin about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
2011 Tucson mass shooting victims
Christina-Taylor Green
Judge John Roll
Gabe Zimmerman
Phyllis Schneck
Dorothy Morris
Dorwan Stoddard
Gabrielle Giffords
Bill Badger
Ron Barber
Ken and Carol Dorushka
Eric Fuller
Randy Gardner
Suzi Hileman
George Morris
Mary Reed
Pam Simon
Mavanell "Mavy" Stoddard
Jim Tucker
