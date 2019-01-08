Tucson mass shooting victims

Killed were, from left, Christina-Taylor Green, 9; Dorothy Morris, 76; U.S. District Judge John Roll, 63; Phyllis Schneck, 79; Dorwan Stoddard, 76; and Gabe Zimmerman, 30.

Eight years ago, a man opened fire at a "Congress On Your Corner" event outside a Tucson Safeway.

Six people were killed and 13 were injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head.

About 7 p.m. today, to honor the lives lost in the 2011 shooting, Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick will lead a moment of silence on the house floor at the U.S. Capitol. 

She will stand with Giffords, in addition to members of the Arizona Delegation, a news release says. 

Folks can watch a livestream from home. The moment of silence will begin about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

