City of Phoenix

In case you missed it yesterday, a massive dust storm, possibly a haboob, swarmed the Phoenix area yesterday.

A dust storm warning was issued for northern areas in Pima County too, but Tucson didn't get hit with much.

Lucky for us, we get to watch the dust from afar. The City of Phoenix caught it on video.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles