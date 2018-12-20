When a mountain lion was caught on a wildlife biologist's camera on Tuesday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department had to share the video.
The mountain lion was seen roaming near Tucson Mountain Park off of Gates Pass Road, according to Game and Fish on Facebook.
The brief video comes days after Game and Fish issued a warning for folks in the SaddleBrooke area, where a mountain lion was seen roaming on multiple occasions.
To report any sightings, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201. More information can be found here.