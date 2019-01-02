Folks with the Game and Fish Department in Tucson recently shared a video of a mountain lion roaming around the Sabino Canyon area.
The mountain lion was caught on camera roaming in lower Bear Canyon.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Jim Hunter.
In another mountain lion sighting, a Saddlebrooke resident snapped a shot of a mountain lion roaming around his neighborhood in December. The mountain lion was spotted three times within eight days.
Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said mountain lion sightings are common in the area.
If you happen to spot a mountain lion, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201. More information about mountain lions can be found at tucne.ws/131f.