After a resident in the SaddleBrooke area caught a photo of a mountain lion on Saturday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is using the sighting as a teachable moment for locals.
The mountain lion has been spotted in the area three times over the last eight days, Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart says, adding that the mountain lion hasn’t approached or hurt anyone.
Raw video of mountain lion in Saddlebrooke area Saturday. @azgfdTucson in area today posting signs, distributing brochures and interviewing residents. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 if seen again, haze out of the area if possible safely. Video, photo Tweeted before, by Leroy Johnson pic.twitter.com/bxSJTgZ09J
A current underused tool, the GIF is making it’s mark in the modern advertising world. This fun and playful animation is a simple way to boost brands across all social media platforms while showing consumers that brands are keeping up with current trends.
A current underused tool, the GIF is making it’s mark in the modern advertising world. This fun and playful animation is a simple way to boost brands across all social media platforms while showing consumers that brands are keeping up with current trends.