A mountain lion has been spotted in the SaddleBrooke area three times in the last eight days.

 Courtesy Leroy Johnson, Arizona Game and Fish

After a resident in the SaddleBrooke area caught a photo of a mountain lion on Saturday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is using the sighting as a teachable moment for locals.

The mountain lion has been spotted in the area three times over the last eight days, Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart says, adding that the mountain lion hasn’t approached or hurt anyone.

Hart says mountain lion sightings are common in the area and the number of sightings hasn’t increased. However, it’s rare for Game and Fish to receive photographic evidence of the sightings.

Officials decided to take advantage of the photos and use them to teach Tucsonans what to do in the event they see a mountain lion.

Game and Fish recommends standing tall, maintaining eye contact, waving your arms and yelling.

Officials were also in the area Monday to hang up signs, pass out brochures and speak with residents. 

To report sightings, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201. More information can be found at tucne.ws/131f

