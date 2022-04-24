Jennifer Perez calls the female bobcat Sheba and the male Zeus. Zeus made his way over to have a drink of fresh water and Sheba went over behind him. When both of them were at the dish Zeus showed his dominance and Sheba became submissive. Video by Jennifer Perez.
Watch now: A conversation between bobcats in the Tucson area
- Arizona Daily Star
-
-
