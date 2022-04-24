 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch now: A conversation between bobcats in the Tucson area

Jennifer Perez calls the female bobcat Sheba and the male Zeus. Zeus made his way over to have a drink of fresh water and Sheba went over behind him. When both of them were at the dish Zeus showed his dominance and Sheba became submissive. Video by Jennifer Perez.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News