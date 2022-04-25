 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

Watch now: A true lounge lizard in Tucson

Mark Cormier says this is the resident Gila Monster at his home and offered this tidbit: A group of these lizards is called a lounge. This may be where the term lounge lizard comes from. Video by Mark Cormier.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Any country buying Russian oil is complicit in war crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News