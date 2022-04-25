Mark Cormier says this is the resident Gila Monster at his home and offered this tidbit: A group of these lizards is called a lounge. This may be where the term lounge lizard comes from. Video by Mark Cormier.
Watch now: A true lounge lizard in Tucson
