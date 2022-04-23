Watch Now: How to draw a cartoon quail with David Fitzsimmons

Fitz shows you how he draws his favorite character which, before his semi-retirement, appeared in the Last Laugh cartoon in Caliente. This video was made in 2021.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
David Fitzsimmons
Cartoonist
David is an editorial cartoonist and has been with the Star since 1986. He's won many awards and his cartoons are syndicated to over 700 clients worldwide. He was President of the Tucson Press Club for a decade in the 90s.