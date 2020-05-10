WATCH NOW: Melted, live electric line creates challenge in fighting house fire

A live electric line that had melted and fallen on the ground complicated Tucson firefighters' effort to douse a house fire in the 7700 block of East Lee Street late Saturday afternoon.
Multiple neighbors and witnesses called 911 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday to report a garage fire. Tucson Fire arrived at the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames. "Firefighters made a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the outside only," a news release says.
Firefighters used multiple lines to extinguish the fire while protecting adjoining homes from "extreme radiant heat," the release said. Ten units and 27 firefighters brought the fire under control 33 minutes after crews arrived on scene.
Tucson Electric Power was called to secure the downed electric power line.
Everyone was evacuated from the house and no injuries were reported.
The origin and cause of the blaze are under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.