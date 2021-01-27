 Skip to main content
Watch now: Scenes of snow in Southern Arizona

Snow on a cactus is a rare sight, but snow is so rare in Southern Arizona that we can't seem to watch enough. This snowfall was Jan. 26, 2021.

2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.

