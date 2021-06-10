Watch now: See a recording of the June 10, 2021, annular solar eclipse

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Officials identified two men who died, including the apparent shooter, in a shooting Friday in Catalina north of Tucson that also wounded two others.
More than 70% of adults have been fully vaccinated in a growing number of neighborhoods, but none of the county's vulnerable neighborhoods have crossed this threshold.
Tucson police responding to a domestic dispute report Friday night at a city park say a man was shot and killed by an officer during a confrontation.
Tucson Water will close its plant because rising levels of PFAS chemical compounds in south-side groundwater make it no longer cost-effective to keep treating it.
The Stone Avenue Underpass Pump House is available for a “serious buyer” who can pay all costs associated with removing it from the corner of Stone Avenue and Sixth Street.
Suspect was found deceased in residence, Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
Sheriff Chris Nanos is refusing to comment on experts' findings he repeatedly ignored Arizona law by refusing to release public records to the Arizona Daily Star.
A 15-year-old girl who got behind the wheel without a license and rear-ended another vehicle died of her injuries.
Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez was found in the front yard with gunshot wounds.
There are still more than 200 teacher vacancies for the upcoming school year in Tucson's school districts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.