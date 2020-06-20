WATCH NOW: Tucson's 50th Juneteenth celebration

Barbea Williams Performing Company, Inc. is hosting Tucson's 50th Juneteenth Celebration through Facebook Live.
Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Arizona, Saturday evening's event at Silverlake Park has been canceled.
Juneteenth, short for June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, and it became effective the following Jan. 1. But it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the Civil War ended in April 1865. Word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19 of that year, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.
