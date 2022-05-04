 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

Watch now: What to do when you are stuck by cactus needles

You weren't watching where you were going and now you've got some cactus needles in your foot. Here are some tips to get out of a prickly situation:

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson pig is a real road hog

Tucson pig is a real road hog

Police had to corral the large swine after several calls about it creating a traffic hazard for drivers on Tucson's south side.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court investigates document leak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News