Some off-duty officers helped save a man who was having a massive heart attack on Interstate 10 on Oct. 17.
According to Tucson police, two SWAT officers were on their way home from SWAT School when they saw a truck that was stopped on I-10, between Valencia Road and Alvernon Way exits.
Officers Ryan Azuelo and Daniel Lee found an unresponsive man behind the wheel. The officers pulled the driver from the truck and determined he wasn't breathing. They performed CPR in the dirt median until the fire department responded.
Officer Loren Layton and Assistant Fire Chief Mike Garcia also stopped to help, according to police.
The video shows officers giving chest compressions on the victim until paramedics arrived.
You can watch the video below. Viewed discretion is advised.