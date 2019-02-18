Imagine taking a look at one of your security cameras and seeing a mountain lion casually walking near your home.
Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department say a mountain lion was seen roaming a Ventana Canyon neighborhood recently. They say it's one of two early morning sightings in consecutive days.
And although mountain lion sightings aren't unusual in the area, officials recommend reporting sightings at 623-236-7201.
Earlier this week, Game and Fish also released a trail camera video of a mountain lion roaming the Sabino Canyon area.
A mountain lion roaming a residential area near Ventana Canyon recently, one of two such early morning sightings in consecutive days. While not unusual in foothills areas, @azgfdTucson encourages reporting such sightings to 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7. pic.twitter.com/YxCCO02vHc— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) February 15, 2019