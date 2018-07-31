If you missed the PAC Dance Team on America's Got Talent a few weeks ago, tonight's your chance to see them on the TV screen again.
The PAC Dance Team, from Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, made their debut on the televised talent show earlier this month. The team performed their Wizard of Oz-themed dance, which caught a ton of internet buzz last year, in front of the star-studded panel of judges.
In the last episode of America's Got Talent that the team was featured in, they made a minute-and-a-half appearance. They received a standing ovation before their performance even started and Simon Cowell told them they lit up the stage.
Tonight, the team will be featured in the show's "Judge's Cuts" episode. The episode airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.
The PAC Dance Team gained swarms of attention last year after they posted their Wizard of Oz-themed dance to YouTube. The video currently has close to 3 million views.
They also posted a Pixar-themed dance to YouTube, which currently has 2.6 million views.