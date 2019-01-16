After coming across a bobcat near Bear Canyon and East Tanque Verde Road, Marc Hammond with Animal Experts, Inc. took her to a more remote area where she could live freely, without humans around.
But that process wasn't the easiest.
First, Hammond was able to get the bobcat into a wire crate, which was used as an initial trap. From there, he had to transfer her from the trap to a carrier.
The bobcat definitely wasn't happy, but Hammond was able to successfully get her into the new carrier in less than five minutes — with no injuries to the bobcat and only a few scratches to him.
Watch the video below.
And, if you happen to spot wildlife such as mountain lions, coyotes, wolves, venomous snakes and bobcats, you can give Animal Experts, Inc. a ring at 531-1020.