 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch the recording: Arizona Gov. Ducey provides update on coronavirus in the state
featured

Watch the recording: Arizona Gov. Ducey provides update on coronavirus in the state

  • Updated

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ, with the Arizona Department of Health Services, and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire will provide a briefing today at 2 p.m. about COVID-19.

Watch the livestream above or on Gov. Ducey's YouTube channel.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Water Flows in the Santa Cruz River in Marana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News