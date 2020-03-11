Watch the Star's Q&A about coronavirus with Pima County Health Department

The Star hosted a live Q&A with the Pima County Health Department to discuss the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.
The livestream featured Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia, addressing questions from the public surrounding the virus.
The livestream took place on the Arizona Daily Star Facebook page. Users were able to submit questions in real time for Garcia.
There have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, including one in Pima County. Visit azhealth.gov/COVID19 for the latest COVID-19 information in the state and pima.gov/COVID19 for information in Pima County.