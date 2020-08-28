Watch: Theater production brings Star foster-care investigation to the stage

Editor's note: Due to copyright issues, this play and subsequent post will be removed on Monday, August 31.
Two young women featured in the Arizona Daily Star’s yearlong investigation into Arizona’s foster care system were featured in a play based on the series.
The play, called “Cycles,” was performed online on Thursday evening. You can watch the livestream above.
“Cycles” follows the lives of Alexei Ruiz and Aracely Valencia, who spent significant parts of their earlier years living in foster care and group homes here.
The production, written by playwright Milta Ortiz of Tucson’s Borderlands Theater, was originally planned for live performances here in early April but was rewritten for online production.
Performed by StoryWorks Theater, “Cycles” is what’s called documentary theater in that it pairs artists with journalists to create original works about investigative reporting.
