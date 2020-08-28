 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Theater production brings Star foster-care investigation to the stage

Watch: Theater production brings Star foster-care investigation to the stage

  • Updated

Editor's note: Due to copyright issues, this play and subsequent post will be removed on Monday, August 31.

Two young women featured in the Arizona Daily Star’s yearlong investigation into Arizona’s foster care system were featured in a play based on the series.

The play, called “Cycles,” was performed online on Thursday evening. You can watch the livestream above.

“Cycles” follows the lives of Alexei Ruiz and Aracely Valencia, who spent significant parts of their earlier years living in foster care and group homes here. 

The production, written by playwright Milta Ortiz of Tucson’s Borderlands Theater, was originally planned for live performances here in early April but was rewritten for online production.

Performed by StoryWorks Theater, “Cycles” is what’s called documentary theater in that it pairs artists with journalists to create original works about investigative reporting.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A summer day in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News