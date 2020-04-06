Watch: Tucson chefs ask the community for their support

Watch: Tucson chefs ask the community for their support

A video with a message from Tucson chefs has garnered thousands of views since it was posted last week.

Produced by Scot Litteer of Litteer Films, with the help of Matt Russell and Chef Travis Peters, the video features four local chefs asking the community for their support by ordering takeout at least once a week.

"It doesn't matter where you spend it, as long as you spend it locally," the video says.

