Watch: Tucson police video of shooting of man with a machete

Tucson police on Friday, Nov. 13, release body camera footage from an incident earlier in the month where an officer shot and wounded a machete-wielding man.

The Tucson Police Department responded around 9 a.m. Nov. 3 to a 911 call about a man with a machete at 3970 N. Flowing Wells Road, TPD spokesman Officer Frank Magos said.

The department then received several more calls that "a man with a machete was approaching several community members in an aggressive and threatening manner," he said. Video shows the man running toward a vehicle stopped at the intersection and a nearby pedestrian when he was shot by a police officer.

When officers located the suspect near Flowing Wells and West Roger Road and ordered him to stop, he ran away "still armed with the machete," Magos said. One officer fired two times at the man with a flex baton, which fires nonlethal bean bags.

Officers gave chase and one of them fired several shots that struck the man, he said. In the video released Friday, police said the officer shot the man four times, while three rounds struck the vehicle waiting at the intersection. No one else was injured.

The man has been identified as George Herrera, 27. He is recovering from his gunshot wounds, Tucson police said in an update to the incident.