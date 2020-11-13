 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Tucson police video of shooting of man with a machete
top story

Watch: Tucson police video of shooting of man with a machete

Tucson Police officers investigate a shooting in front of Flowing Wells High School on North Flowing Wells Road between Prince and Roger roads in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police on Friday, Nov. 13, release body camera footage from an incident earlier in the month where an officer shot and wounded a machete-wielding man.

The Tucson Police Department responded around 9 a.m. Nov. 3 to a 911 call about a man with a machete at 3970 N. Flowing Wells Road, TPD spokesman Officer Frank Magos said.

The department then received several more calls that "a man with a machete was approaching several community members in an aggressive and threatening manner," he said. Video shows the man running toward a vehicle stopped at the intersection and a nearby pedestrian when he was shot by a police officer.

When officers located the suspect near Flowing Wells and West Roger Road and ordered him to stop, he ran away "still armed with the machete," Magos said. One officer fired two times at the man with a flex baton, which fires nonlethal bean bags.

Officers gave chase and one of them fired several shots that struck the man, he said. In the video released Friday, police said the officer shot the man four times, while three rounds struck the vehicle waiting at the intersection. No one else was injured.

The man has been identified as George Herrera, 27. He is recovering from his gunshot wounds, Tucson police said in an update to the incident.

No officers were injured.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News