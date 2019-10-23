When a Picture Rocks woman heard a noise and noticed her window screen was broken on Sunday, she wasn't sure if a person broke into her home or if an animal was the culprit.
After a walk into her closet, she soon got her answer: It was a bobcat.
After receiving a call from a third party, Animal Experts, Inc., led by Marc Hammond and Jeff Carver in the Tucson area, responded to the home to help get the bobcat out.
The duo walked into the 14-foot-long closet, closed the door, and used a catch pole to get the adult bobcat out of the back corner.
No one was injured, and the bobcat was released outside of the home.
Hammond said it's not normal for bobcats to enter homes. He thinks the bobcat may have seen a lizard on the window, prompting it to crash through the screen.
She was treated and released at an urgent care facility.
It's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Pima County. The woman's case is under investigation with the Game and Fish Department.
Related photo gallery: Backyard bobcats in Southern Arizona
Backyard bobcats
David Burford snapped some photos of a mama bobcat and her three kittens in the backyard of his Oro Valley home.
David Burford
Backyard bobcats
David Burford snapped some photos of a mama bobcat and her three kittens in the backyard of his Oro Valley home.
David Burford
Backyard bobcats
David Burford snapped some photos of a mama bobcat and her three kittens in the backyard of his Oro Valley home.
David Burford
Backyard bobcats
David Burford snapped some photos of a mama bobcat and her three kittens in the backyard of his Oro Valley home.
David Burford
Backyard bobcats
David Burford snapped some photos of a mama bobcat and her three kittens in the backyard of his Oro Valley home.
David Burford
Backyard bobcats
Kittens on a pole
By Doug Van Epps
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kittens in a tree
By ROB BOONE
Napping Bobcat
Bobcat found a warm, dry place to nap on our patio during our June 16th rain.
By Brian Howard
Hanging out on a warm wall!
Life is good!
By Jake Poole
Sunday Stroll
Bobcat checking out my front yard.
By BECKY BELL
Hello!
An unexpected visitor in front of my house on a recent Sunday morning.
By BECKY BELL
Backyard bobcats
Found in a Vail backyard
Jason Bryan
Bobcat Pose
Bobcat moments before his kill of a ground squirrel
By Sven olson
Bobcat breakfast
Bobcat captures ground squirrel for breakfast, just outside the front door.
By Sven olson
Sticky Situation
Bobcat picks up cactus stickers after killling ground squirrel.
By Sven olson
Bobcat on the roof
Bobcat on the roof
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten in a tree
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten on the ground
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten on the wall
By ROB BOONE
Bobcat
Bobcat lounging by backyard pool near Sabino Canyon
By tom ireson
Making friends
Can you come out and play?
By Don Fork
Hey Mr Bobcat, it’s time to wake up
Bobcat hanging out in our backyard near our Quail block.
By Jimmy Naylor
Catnapping Bobcat
A summer time morning catnap for this bobcat in Oracle, AZ. 2017
By Stephen Records
Thirsty?
Young Bobcats drinking. Mom is nearby.
By Patricia Alford
Baptized Bobcat
Bobcat decided it was time to be baptized in our back yard.
By Jo Tanner
Bobcat
This Bobcat was near my home hunting in the early evening
By SHARON PAIRMAN
Thirsty bobcat
This bobcat was spotted drinking out of our fountain
By John Gilker
Bobcat mom cleaning kitten
A bobcat mother and four kittens visited our patio recently. Here she gives her little one a lick on it's way to nurse.
By Robert Billups
Bobcat nursing kittens
A mother bobcat and four kittens visited our patio on the northwest side last week. She would leave for short periods of time and then return to let her kittens nurse.
By Robert Billups
Bobcat Mother
A bobcat mother looking at down at her four kittens as she was about to leave our patio wall. We live on the northwest side of town.
By Robert Billups
Waiting for mom
Three of four bobcat kittens who visited our patio. The third is in the shadow underneath the one standing while waiting for mom to return so they can nurse. The experience was an intimate look at these beautiful creatures as they make their way in our crowded world. We live in the Magee/La Canada area.
By Robert Billups
Urban bobcats at ease
Grooming and relaxing in Tucson
By JOHN LITTLE
Bobcat on rear wall
This Bobcat appeared on our rear wall. My camera was handy and I took the photo. When I looked up, it was gone. Green Valley, Arizona.
By Robert Duerden
Snoozing Bobcats
Two young bobcats decided to take a snooze in my Foothills backyard in the early evening recently.
By June Hunter
Neighborhood mascot
Bryan Gershweir
Neighborhood mascot
Bryan Gershweir
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten napping on our porch
By J Kenneth Hester
Bobcat kitten on patio
A bobcat kitten visiting our patio while looking for his mom
By J Kenneth Hester
Bobcat kitten on porch
A bobcat kitten visiting our porch while waiting for mom to return
By J Kenneth Hester
Momma and Child on Christmas Morning
Momma and baby bobcats relaxing on Christmas morning in Oro Valley.
By JOHN FRY
Backyard bobcats
Taken at the Connolly home in Oro Valley.
Lewis Connolly
Backyard bobcats
This bobcat showed up at a reader's backyard at Skyline Villas behind La Encantada on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Nubia Garcia
Backyard bobcats
This bobcat showed up at a reader's backyard at Skyline Villas behind La Encantada on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Nubia Garcia
Backyard bobcats
This bobcat showed up at a reader's backyard at Skyline Villas behind La Encantada on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Nubia Garcia
Backyard bobcats
Taken June 17, 2016.
Robert Bell
Backyard bobcats
Taken at the Connolly home in Oro Valley.
Lewis Connolly
Backyard bobcats
Taken at the Connolly home in Oro Valley.
Lewis Connolly
Backyard bobcats
This big beautiful bobcat — believed to weigh at least 40 pounds — was seen on a reader's patio.
Parks squyres
Backyard bobcats
This big beautiful bobcat — believed to weigh at least 40 pounds — was seen on a reader's patio.
Parks squyres
Backyard bobcats
Taken Catalina Foothills February 2016 in my backyard.
Charley K. Foley
Backyard bobcats
Taken Catalina Foothills February 2016 in my backyard.
Charley K. Foley
Backyard bobcats
Taken Catalina Foothills February 2016 in my backyard.
Charley K. Foley
Backyard bobcats
Taken Catalina Foothills February 2016 in my backyard.
Charley K. Foley
Backyard bobcats
Taken Catalina Foothills February 2016 in my backyard.
Charley K. Foley
Backyard bobcats
Taken Catalina Foothills February 2016 in my backyard.
Charley K. Foley
Backyard bobcats
Barry Thall sent in this photo of a courageous bobcat scaling a saguaro.
Barry Thall
Backyard Bobcats
Michael Lexier submitted this photo of mom and kits snoozing on the back porch. Sent May 6, 2016
Michael Lexier
Backyard Bobcats
Mike Klinicki took this photo at his home on June 2015. "We discovered bobcats living on our roof after hearing some noise several nights in a row. We live in Vail. There was a mother and three cubs."
Mike Klinicki
Backyard Bobcats
Shane Smith sent in this photo taken in early August 2014 of kittens.
Shane Smith
Backyard Bobcats
Sheila White took this photo in the backyard of her Oro Valley home. "This bobcat was hiding under my Mexican bird of paradise directly below a quail bird block waiting for a meal," she wrote.
Sheila White
Backyard bobcats
Mario Portillo sent in this photo of bobcat cuties taken on February 2014 on Tucson's west side.
Mario Portillo
Backyard bobcats
Mario Portillo sent in this photo taken February 2014 on Tucson's west side.
Mario Portillo
Backyard bobcats
Gerry Schwartz sent in this photo of "a frequent visitor."
Gerry Schwartz
Backyard bobcats
Gerry Schwartz sent in this photo of "a frequent visitor."
Gerry Schwartz
Backyard bobcats
Robert Sommerfeld sent in this photo taken in his backyard of a bobcat roaming.
Robert Sommerfeld
Backyard bobcats
We have had lots of bobcat visitors around here. My favorite is when there is a mama with her babies.
Barbara Carroll
Backyard bobcats
Taken from a home in Sabino Mountain.
Backyard bobcats
Bobbi Wiggins
Backyard bobcats
Bobbi Wiggins
Backyard bobcats
Bobbi Wiggins
Backyard bobcats
Cindy Weeks
Backyard bobcat
Stephen Weeks
Backyard bobcats
This bobcat was on Bunny Mooney's front window ledge two days.
Bunny Mooney
Backyard bobcats
G. Genova
Backyard bobcats
G. Genova
Backyard bobcats
"Go Away. Can't You See I'm Resting?"
Bob Reid
Backyard bobcats
Bobcats in Oro Valley taken by Jeri Saldinger.
Jeri Saldinger
Backyard bobcats
Bobcat in Oro Valley.
Jeri Saldinger
Backyard bobcats
Cat nap in Oro Valley.
Jennifer Smith
Backyard Bobcats
Shane Smith sent in this bobcat photo. He wrote, "I had just dropped off my son at the bus stop. I went into the office, looked out, and saw this one. He periodically peeked in through the door, shifted position, and would sleep again. In the afternoon, I went to the bus stop, picked up my son, and showed him the bobcat which had stayed for over eight hours."
Shane Smith
Backyard Bobcats
Shane Smith sent in this photo taken in early August 2014 of sleeping kittens.
Shane Smith
Backyard Bobcats
Shane Smith sent in this photo taken in early August 2014 of a kitten.
Shane Smith
Backyard Bobcats
Shane Smith sent in this bobcat photo. He wrote, "I had just dropped off my son at the bus stop. I went into the office, looked out, and saw this one. He periodically peeked in through the door, shifted position, and would sleep again. In the afternoon, I went to the bus stop, picked up my son, and showed him the bobcat which had stayed for over eight hours."
Shane Smith
Backyard Bobcats
Gail Gibbons sent in this bobcat photo.
Backyard Bobcats
Brooke Prim sent in this bobcat photo.
Brooke Prim
Backyard Bobcats
Shane Smith sent in this bobcat photo. He wrote, "I had just dropped off my son at the bus stop. I went into the office, looked out, and saw this one. He periodically peeked in through the door, shifted position, and would sleep again. In the afternoon, I went to the bus stop, picked up my son, and showed him the bobcat which had stayed for over eight hours."
Shane Smith
Backyard bobcats
Bill Hetrick sent in this photo from Diamond Bell Ranch, "An on and off again visitor, this male on our back patio politely demonstrated how a Bobcat yawns…just before he took a 20 minute nap!"
Bill Hetrick
Backyard Bobcats
Victor Sunstar sent in this photo taken from his former bathroom window. He wrote he spotted bobcats here almost every morning.
Victor Sunstar
Backyard Bobcats
Victor Sunstar sent in this photo taken from his former bathroom window. He wrote he spotted bobcats here almost every morning.
Victor Sunstar
Backyard bobcats
Bill Hetrick sent in this photo from Diamond Bell Ranch, "An on and off again visitor, this male on our back patio politely demonstrated how a Bobcat yawns…just before he took a 20 minute nap!"
Bill Hetrick
Backyard Bobcats
Jacqueline Alger sent in this photo of a bobcat staring down a black cat for a window.
Jacqueline Alger
Backyard bobcat
Philip Farnam found this mom and three kits in his yard. She made trips to the golf course and brought back gophers for them. He wrote that they hid in the oleanders all day.
Backyard Bobcats
Rochelle Brennan sent in this bobcat photo. "This bobcat likes to jump up onto our fountain in SaddleBrooke."
Rochelle Brennan
Backyard Bobcats
Parks Squyres sent in this photo of a bobcat from SaddleBrooke. "This one was sleeping under our Bougainvillea that my wife was trimming. She yelled grab your camera. It proceeded to walk out in front us like it owned the place and walk down the wall. It must have been at least 50lbs."
Parks Squyres
Backyard bobcat
Annette Hillman found this cat in her backyard near Saguaro National Park East.
Backyard bobcat
Here is another shot by Annett Hlllman of a bobcat dozing in her backyard near Saguaro National Park East.
Backyard bobcat
Alan Brass submitted this bobcat in front of his door in April, 2015.
Picasa
Backyard bobcat kits
Philip Farnam found these three kits and their mom in his yard. She made trips to the golf course and brought back gophers for them. He wrote that they hid in the oleanders all day.
Backyard bobcats
H. Meislin took this shot of one of two bobcats in the yard in October 2013. They dined on rabbit.
Backyard bobcat
H. Meislin took this photo of one of two bobcats found in the yard in October 2013. They dined on rabbit.
Backyard bobcat
Bunny Mooney found this bobcat on the backyard wall.
Bobcat in front
Bunny Mooney found this bobcat in front of her home.
Backyard bobcats
I took this photo last year (2014) of a bobcat lounging in our backyard. Sunny Murray
Sunny Murray
Backyard bobcats
Taken in my backyard June of 2014 in the River and Swan area. Marla Endicott
Marla Endicott
Backyard bobcats
I took this picture in June of 2009. This bobcat was lounging in the shade of the tree in my in-laws' back yard near Silverbell and Cortaro. He was completely unconcerned that we were peeking at him from the back door. LeAnn Totten
LeAnn Trotten
Backyard bobcats
Heading for my tiny (really tiny) pond, caught by my trail camera in February 2012. Judith Whitcomb.
Judith Whitcomb
Backyard bobcats
I lived in Tucson area for 5 years before relocating here to the Chicagoland area. The first year there I stayed at a home that my sister had and was treated to almost daily visits by a pair of Bobcats. They were siblings and they were born right there at the house and have stayed there in the area ever since. This is the male. He was not phased by me sitting on the porch taking his picture. His sister was shy and would run off every time I went outside. James Newman
James Newman Houston,TX
Backyard bobcats
Last May 20, 2015, I was surprised by a visitor who lingered for quite a time, first napping then stretching before sitting up and eventually heading for the neighbor's fountain. There was nothing in the yard but cool grass and quiet. In my 12 years in Rancho Resort I have never had such a visitor inside my patio wall. Doug Murray.
Doug Murray
Backyard bobcats
Last May 20, 2015, I was surprised by a visitor who lingered for quite a time, first napping then stretching before sitting up and eventually heading for the neighbor's fountain. There was nothing in the yard but cool grass and quiet. In my 12 years in Rancho Resort I have never had such a visitor inside my patio wall. Doug Murray.
Doug Murray
Backyard bobcats
This is my favorite photo of the kitty that hangs out by our house.
Debbie Knutson
Backyard bobcats
Bruce Nissenbaum's backyard experience from Feb. 17, 2012.
Bruce Nissenbaum
Backyard bobcats
From Bob Baker
Bob Baker
Backyard bobcats
Barry Thall took this from his backyard in Ventana Canyon.
Barry Thall
Backyard bobcats
The babies were fooling around with the desert tortoise but luckily soon lost interest. He was fine.
Barbara Carroll
Backyard bobcats
We have had lots of bobcat visitors around here. My favorite is when there is a mama with her babies.
Barbara Carroll
Backyard bobcats
We have had lots of bobcat visitors around here. My favorite is when there is a mama with her babies.
Barbara Carroll
Backyard bobcats
My husband Andy Robertson took this one through the sliding glass door, July 2013. The Bobcats like to nap on our back east-facing patio on hot days. We interrupted his nap. We live in Academy Village near Saguaro National Park East. Beverley Robertson.
Andy Robertson
Backyard Bobcats
Donna Moulton sent in a few bobcat photos. "I hope you find some of these bobcat photos worthy of publiccation. "Bobcat stalking" was taken at my home in the Tucson Mountains. The rest were taken at a friend's house near Ft Lowell and Campbell."
Donna Moulton
Backyard Bobcats
Donna Moulton sent in a few bobcat photos. "I hope you find some of these bobcat photos worthy of publication. "Bobcat stalking" was taken at my home in the Tucson Mountains. The rest were taken at a friend's house near Ft Lowell and Campbell."
Donna Moulton
Backyard Bobcats
Donna Moulton sent in a few bobcat photos. "I hope you find some of these bobcat photos worthy of publiccation. "Bobcat stalking" was taken at my home in the Tucson Mountains. The rest were taken at a friend's house near Ft Lowell and Campbell."
Donna Moulton
Backyard bobcats
Mike Klinicki took this photo at his home on June 2015. "We discovered bobcats living on our roof after hearing some noise several nights in a row. We live in Vail. There was a mother and three cubs."
Mike Klinicki
Backyard bobcat
Caryl Smith took this photo in March 2010 of a bobcat lounging on a wall at her parents' Foothills home. Submitted by Caryl Smith
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
Backyard Bobcats
James Newman sent in this photo. “I lived in Tucson area for 5 years before relocating here to the Chicagoland area. The first year there I stayed at a home that my sister had and was treated to almost daily visits by a pair of Bobcats. They were siblings and they were born right there at the house and have stayed there in the area ever since. This is the male. He was not phased by me sitting on the porch taking his picture. His sister was shy and would run off everytime I went outside.”
James Newman
Backyard Bobcats
John Fitzgerald sent in this photo of "Bobby the Bobcat" taken from his front porch. They wrote, "Early morning visitor. Picture taken in front of our home, on West Calle Escudilla, Green Valley."
John Fitzgerald
Backyard Bobcats
The bobcat keeps a lookout for the other bobcat from the top of a saguaro on a ridge near Kolb Rd. and Sunrise Drive Monday, December 14, 2009. The bobcat came halfway down the cactus only to be chased back up by another bobcat. Bobcats are territorial and solitary, according to Mark Hart, a spokesman for Arizona Fish and Game Department. Bobcats are capable of climbing saguaros but do not do it routinely, only in extreme situations. The cat will come down when he feels that it's safe. Photo by Jill Torrance/Arizona Daily Star.
Jill Torrance/Arizona Daily Star
Backyard Bobcats
Julia Pernet sent in this backyard bobcat photo.
Julia Pernet
Backyard Bobcats
Deborah Buchanan sent in this this photo taken by her dad, Ken Rossman, off of Orange Groove Road at his home. "This mama bobcat visited my dad's bedroom (upper floor) patio with her kits for several years. (Well, he assumed she was the same one each year.)," Buchanan wrote.
Ken Rossman
Backyard Bobcats
Nancy Sharkey sent in this backyard bobcat photo.
Nancy Sharkey
Backyard Bobcats
Nancy Sharkey sent in this backyard bobcat photo.
Nancy Sharkey
Backyard Bobcats
Julia Pernet sent in this backyard bobcat photo.
Julia Pernet
Backyard Bobcats
Peggy Hughes sent in this along with a few other photos. "These are all from 2009 when a mother bobcat frequently left the 4 babies in our yard while she went hunting."
Julia Pernet
Backyard Bobcats
Katie Maass sent in this photo of bobcat kittens. She wrote, "This was taken about a year ago (just outside my yard wall), but my all-time favorite. (Mom was sitting on the wall watching.)"
Katie Maass
Backyard Bobcats
Peggy Hughes sent in this along with a few other photos. "These are all from 2009 when a mother bobcat frequently left the 4 babies in our yard while she went hunting."
Peggy Hughes
Backyard Bobcats
Charles Hardy took this photo in early August 2009 in his Foothills backyard. Hardy explained that the bobcat came into the yard, then jumped back up on the wall to watch over three cubs who played under the sprinklers.
CR Hardy
Backyard Bobcats
Dan Shapiro took this photo near Alvernon Way and River Road on July 1, 2007. "I snapped this photo yesterday of our dog (named Bisbee) meeting a local bobcat (our glass front door between them) at our home."
Dan Shapiro
Backyard Bobcats
Ron Schmidt took this photo on Feb. 2006. "This bobcat posed for my camera, while sitting on the back wall of our Saddle Brooke home."
Ron Schmidt
Backyard Bobcats
Carol F. Hobbs took this photo on Oct. 2010, which she calls "Rabbit Hunting is Exhausting," early last month of a bobcat kitten who was living on Hobbs's roof along with its mom and sibling.
Carol F. Hobbs
Backyard Bobcats
Gay Russell took this photo on June 24, 2011. "After several days of being in my backyard, a mother bobcat went hunting and left her two kittens in my yard. As they played and investigated things, I was able to catch this young one, probably about a month old, "tasting" the water on the patio."
Gay Russell
Backyard Bobcats
Gay Russell took this photo in June 2011. "After several days of resting and playing in my yard, a mother bobcat left her two kittens, about a month old, with me while she went hunting. I was able to catch this photo of one of the kittens, playing peek-a-boo! "
Gay Russell
Backyard Bobcats
Gay Russell took this photo in June 2011. "A mother bobcat and her two young kittens, probably only about a month old, made my backyard their home and playground for several days. I got some precious photos!"
Gay Russell
Backyard Bobcats
Sue Candelaria took this photo in August 2011 in her backyard. "This is one of the three bobcat kittens that have been in my yard this summer. Momma bobcat and the kittens like to sleep on my roof. There is a tree close to the house that they use to climb to the roof. They like to wake at 2:30am and play/run/wrestle on the roof until about 5:00am. At 5:00am they move to the grass in the backyard."
Sue Candelaria
Backyard Bobcats
Lynn Bultman took this photo in September 2012 from inside her living room looking out to the front yard. The bobcat had just finished getting a drink from the bird bath, Bultman wrote.
Lynn Bultman
Backyard Bobcats
Gayl Woityra took this photo in June 2008 in Oro Valley. "I was napping in my chair by the bedroom window this afternoon when I was awakened by a bang. I looked at the window and there was a bobcat standing on the chair outside the window looking at me! Of course, as soon as I moved, he jumped down. Fortunately, my camera wasn't too far away and I grabbed it to take pictures. But he had hidden himself behind the gardenia bush right outside the bedroom window. I could just see a little of the brown fur behind the bush, and occasionally a swishing tail."
Gayl Woityra
Backyard Bobcats
Gayl Woityra took this photo in June 2008 in Oro Valley. "I was napping in my chair by the bedroom window this afternoon when I was awakened by a bang. I looked at the window and there was a bobcat standing on the chair outside the window looking at me! Of course, as soon as I moved, he jumped down. Fortunately, my camera wasn't too far away and I grabbed it to take pictures. But he had hidden himself behind the gardenia bush right outside the bedroom window. I could just see a little of the brown fur behind the bush, and occasionally a swishing tail."
Gayl Woityra
Backyard Bobcats
This bobcat showed no fear when Dick Backus snapped this picture in Oct. 2005 as it rested in the yard of his Oro Valley home. "When he (or she!) saw me looking over the fence with my camera, it sat down and posed. Not very afraid."
Dick Backus
Backyard Bobcats
A bobcat lays on the porch at the home of June Wark. The animal looked at her and then went to sleep. Photo taken by Wark in Sept. 2006.
June Wark
Backyard Bobcats
Rebecca Tesar took this photo in the southeast Tucson area on April 3, 2010. " Saw this bobcat relaxing on our back patio staring at me."
Rebecca Tesar
Backyard Bobcats
Dave Weber snapped this photo on Feb. 23, 2011. "Local male Bobcat takes a break! I have seen him a few times over the years. But on this occasion he surprised me as I hurried to rake up the side yard. He was not at all affected by my presents. Understandable! My heart pounded as I snapped as many pictures as I could. I was so fortunate to capture such a rare and relaxed wildlife event."
Dave Weber
Backyard Bobcats
A bobcat lurks in the shadows at Ray Coak's home in Marana. Coak took the photo from inside his home on May 5, 2010.
Ray Coak
Backyard Bobcats
"Ah — a cool drink finally" is what Roger Whitney calls this photo, which he took in December 2010 in his backyard. The bird bath was empty so this bobcat found another water source, he wrote.
Roger Whitney
Backyard Bobcats
Photo from reader Bob Schmand, which he calls "Thirsty Bobcat." He took this photo in 2009 of a bobcat drinking from the cactus water fountain in his backyard.
Bob Schmand
Backyard Bobcats
Fran Foy took this photo in July from inside her home near Swan and Fort Lowell in 2011. "A young bobcat had been sleeping under a chair on my back patio. After he awoke, he looked at me through the glass door. I took other photos of my indoor cats watching the bobocat."
Fran Foy
Backyard Bobcats
Craig Hook submitted this photo in April 2011. "This female Bobcat has brought her young kittens to live in our backyard for the last three years. This year I set up a wireless camera to capture photos."
Craig Hook
Backyard Bobcats
Jim Liessmann took this picture on April 30, 2008 of a bobcat on a saguaro.
Jim Liessmann
Backyard Bobcats
Robert Hunter took this photo from his home on Sept. 16, 2011. "Just before dusk Friday night, I was getting ready to grill. I heard some rustling in the far end of our yard. I saw a bobcat dashing up the tree with something hanging from its mouth. Down below was a coyote wanting desperately to get whatever that bobcat had especially since it was past dinnertime. Looking closer, I realized it was a jack rabbit. Quite a haul and that bobcat was not going to let go. After awhile the coyote left. The bobcat stayed up in the tree for at least 15 minutes. It struggled for awhile trying to figure its way down. Once down below, it enjoyed the meal."
Robert Hunter
Backyard Bobcats
Karen Wright took this photo from her home on Aug. 2006. "We noticed the bobcat sitting on our back fence in the early evening. He was beautiful and lean and larger than others we have seen. He sat there about 10 minutes until he noticed us. Then he walked along the fence, jumped to the ground and walked across the street."
Karen Wright
Backyard Bobcats
Star reader Lee Bassett took this photo in March, 2007. "Young bobcat on 10th hole of Sun City Vistoso Golf Club really concentrating on chasing a yellow golf ball I threw to him."
Lee Bassett
Backyard Bobcats
"Bobcat siesta," taken on Sept. 2006 by Beth Russell in her yard in the late afternoon.
Beth Russell
Backyard Bobcats
John Raggio took this photo in 2011. He wrote, "This young bobcat was treed in our back yard by our cat Smokey. It took him hours to find his way down and we were glad his mother didn't show up and spoil our chance to observe this beautiful animal." Submitted by John Raggio
John Raggio
Backyard Bobcats
Blake Erickson took this photo in his Foothills backyard on June 2011. "These two little bobcat cubs were relaxing in the shade under the watchful eye of mom." Submitted by Blake Erickson
Blake Erickson
Backyard Bobcats
Eileen Majeski took this photo on June 2006 near the intersection of Sunrise and Swan. "My daughter and I were driving up our driveway coming home from school and the bobcat was sitting in our side yard. I ran and got my camera and took shots of the bobcat watching me! We were just both watching each other . . . . very carefully!"
Eileen Majeski
Backyard Bobcats
Marigale Maly found this baby bobcat on her window in the Foothills. Photo taken Feb. 2006.
Marigale Maly
Backyard bobcat
This bobcat is just getting ready to start the day hunting. After a short nap-stretching exercises and he is ready to go. Photo taken by Fred Krohn at his home in Rancho Vistoso Saturday, January 21st, 2006.
Fred Krohn
Backyard Bobcats
A mother Bobcat seen at a home on the Northwest side. When Star photographer Benjie Sanders arrived to the scene her babies were already gone. Photo by Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
Backyard Bobcats
Baby bobcats in the birdbath in our Northwest Side yard with Mama Bobcat standing watch. Photo by Karen Autrey in June 2008.
Karen Autrey
Backyard Bobcats
Debra Harrington took this photo in September 2011 at her home in SaddleBrooke. She described the scene: "Just after sunrise, our black lab, Rory, let us know he had chased something up the small tree near our back patio door. When we looked up into the tree, we could see a bobcat kitten laying stretched out on an upper branch, trying to be invisible. I got my camera and was looking up again, attempting to capture the young bobcat in a photo, but couldn't see him very well so high up. To my great surprise, still looking through the lens as I moved my camera back down, right there inches in front of me was a second bobcat kitten! We just stared at each other for 5-10 minutes as I quietly asked him where his mama was! Later that morning both kittens scaled the wall of our backyard to return to their den."
Debra Harrington
Backyard Bobcats
Karen Wilkison took this photo on May 2, 2005. "The first time the bobcat appeared at my house, he/she was with another bobcat. They both stayed for about 40 minutes, resting in my backyard and acting like they owned the place."
Karen Wilkison
Backyard bobcats
This bobcat was hunting rabbits in the Catalina Foothills May 2016
Courtesy of Charley Foley
Closeup photo of a bobcat
Photo taken while taking a walk in SaddleBrooke
By PARKS SQUYRES
Closeup photo of a bobcat's beautiful ears
Photo taken while on a walk in SaddleBrooke
By PARKS SQUYRES
Backyard Bobcat
Courtesy of Nancy Love Barrett
