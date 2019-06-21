A water main break caused a closure on southbound North Campbell Avenue near East Skyline Drive, early this morning.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department received reports of a large amount of water on the roadway about 2 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a water line had burst, according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.

As of 4 a.m., the roadway was closed and traffic was delayed, Allerton said.

Tucson Water has since restored water service to customers in the area, though some customers may temporarily experience low water pressure. 

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

