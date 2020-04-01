Water main break closes several downtown buildings
Several Pima County offices downtown were closed Wednesday because of a water main break. They are expected to open Thursday.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County had to shut down its downtown-area locations due to a water main break on Wednesday, April 1.

County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry sent home employees at five county facilities left without a water supply.

The following sites now are closed today:

  • Central Plant – 190 W Pennington Street.
  • Administration East –130 W Congress Street.
  • Administration West – 150 W Congress Street.
  • Superior Courts – 110 W Congress Street.
  • El Presidio Garage – 110 N. Meyer Ave.

Affected sites are expected to reopen as normal on Thursday April 2.

