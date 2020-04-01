Water main break closes several downtown buildings

Pima County had to shut down its downtown-area locations due to a water main break on Wednesday, April 1.
County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry sent home employees at five county facilities left without a water supply.
The following sites now are closed today:
- Central Plant – 190 W Pennington Street.
- Administration East –130 W Congress Street.
- Administration West – 150 W Congress Street.
- Superior Courts – 110 W Congress Street.
- El Presidio Garage – 110 N. Meyer Ave.
Affected sites are expected to reopen as normal on Thursday April 2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.