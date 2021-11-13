Water rates rising in December for 71,000 Pima County residents

“Personally, I considered the rate of return was more appropriate for a private water company, that somebody needs to make a profit, have some formal rate of return,” said Mark Taylor, the chair of the advisory committee. “I didn't think it was an appropriate methodology. I think another company could have done a different methodology and come up with a different number.”

But Smith says this is a common way municipalities determine differential rates.

“That's kind of a misconception on the part of a lot of people, that this utility basis is only used by investor-owned utilities or private water companies,” Smith said. “It's very common in the industry, throughout the country, for a municipal utility to calculate both outside city rates and wholesale rates using the utility basis.”

City residents considered “owners”

According to Tim Thomure, interim assistant city manager, the rates of return considered in the study represent a risk the city bears that unincorporated residents do not.