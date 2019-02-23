About the author

Author and researcher Sandra Postel is founding director of the Global Water Policy Project, a nonprofit group seeking to change how society uses and manages fresh water. She was from 2009 to 2015 Freshwater Fellow for the National Geographic Society.

She is also co-creator of Change the Course, a national water stewardship initiative that has restored billions of gallons of water to depleted rivers and wetlands. She received a bachelor's degree in geology and political science at Wittenberg University and a master's degree with emphasis on resource economics and policy at Duke University.