We’re at just over 40% of our fundraising goal to send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 634 donations totaling $92,368, or just over 40% of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

Bert Akerboom, $200.

Elizabeth and John Arbuckle, $100.

Rene Arriaga, $50.

Felix Arvizo, $150.

Ken and Elaine Baarson, $500.

Elizabeth Bartelt, $30.

Marjorie Blaine, $200.

Walter Brem, $200.

Greg Ziebell and Cindy Carlson, in memory of Beth Ziebell, $100.

Jean Cary, $50.

Rick Chodacznik, $200.

Amy Clashman, $25.

Derre Ferdon and Jimmy Crabb, $200.

Michael Cravens, $25.

Vinco Danicic, $100.

Dr. and Mrs. David Davenport, in memory of Joe Metcalf, $400.

Madelyn Davis, $200.

Eleanor Doren , $50.

Phyllis Dugger, $50.

Gary Fenstermacher, $150.

Josephine Fetter, in memory of Gene, Tom and Phyllis Fetter, $100.

Betty Flatt Corwin, $100.

Cheryl Foster, $50.

La Verne Foster, $100.

Barry Freedman, $200.

David Gallaher, in honor of fellow Rotarian Tom Browning, $100.

Peter Garcia, $50.

Bonnie Gibson , in memory of Everett Gibson, $100.

Loma Griffith,$200.

Donita Gross, in memory of Roy Gross, $150.

John Guisto, $300.

Steve Halper, $50.

Sherrill Hammel, $100.

Sharlene Harris, $35.

Suzanne Hawkins, in memory of Mike and Norma Kelly, $200.

James and Veronika Holmberg, $100.

Ralph Edward Horn, $25.

Kay Humphrey, $100.

Dolores Jacobs, $25.

Patricia Johnson, $100.

Wendy and Gerald Joyce, $50.

John and Virginia La Bar, $200.

Joyce Lockhart, $10.

Alfred Luckau, $500.

Gwen Lyle, $50.

Diane Maddex, $100.

Timothy and Anne Maley-Schaffner, $200.

Gail Malstrom, $50.

Christine Markson, $200.

Cecelia Matson, $200.

Judith McClintock, $25.

James McLin, $200.

Keith Meenan, $100.

Susan Meere, $50.

Jeff and Ann Mervin, $200.

Randy and Linda Miles, $100.

Helene and Michael Miron, $100.

Waltraud Nichols, $50.

Judith Nugent, in memory of John Almquist, $100.

Judy Nugent, $100.

William Nugent, in honor of Maj. Gen. John Almquist, $200.

Richard and Laura Page, $100.

Martin Parish, $800.

Carolyne Payne, $100.

William Phillips, $100.

Jackie Pilkington, $50.

Bill and Rose Pirillo, $50.

Janet Pugh, $100.

Donald and Helen Read, $75.

Elizabeth Evans and Stephen Reitz, $400.

Maxine Robinson, $50.

Ellin Ruffner, $200.

John Sartin, $100.

Catherine Scheiman, $100.

Byron Snyder, $50.

Betty Stephenson, $250.

Robert Stofft, in honor of Michael Miller, Joe Birrell, Ken Renard, Stan Adams, Larry Henry, Conrad Huss, Bruce Nicholas and Rod Roeske, $400.

Judy Tamsen, in memory of Karen Frank, $100.

David and Donna Tang, $150.

Don and Josie Tanner, in memory of Tim Tanner, $100.

Susan Terry, $200.

Joy Tucker, $100.

Suzanne Vaughn, $200.

Susan Ware, $100.

Dave and Sally West, $100.

Mr. and Mrs. William Wojciechowski, $100.

Mark Zimmer, $25.

One anonymous donation of $400.

More donors will be acknowledged in the coming week.

Contact Debbie at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

How to give year-round Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Sportsmen's Fund Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141 For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or debbiekornmiller@gmail.com How to send your child to camp Camp scholarships are available from the following organizations: Boy Scouts: 520-750-0385 Girl Scouts: 520-327-2288 Lions Camp Tatiyee: 480-380-4254 YMCA Triangle Y Camp: 520-884-0987

