Yes, it's May 20.
And yes, parts of Southern Arizona are under a freeze watch.
Sulphur Spring Valley and the Sonoita-Elgin area are under a freeze warning from 3 to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The possible-freezing temperatures come as a surprise this time of year, when temperatures are usually well into the 90s.
Tucson and much of Southern Arizonan experienced this unusually cool temperatures Monday, which even led to some flurries on Mount Lemmon Monday morning.
A *Freeze Warning* is now in effect for the Sulphur Spings Valley and the Sonoita-Elgin-Canelo areas from 3am-7am Tuesday. Expect localized temperatures at or below freezing with areas of frost impacting agricultural interests. #azwx pic.twitter.com/SUb7eoi9Zl— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 20, 2019