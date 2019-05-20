Snow on Mount Lemmon

A dusting of fresh snow on a picnic table near the summit of Mount Lemmon on May 20, 2019. — Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Yes, it's May 20. 

And yes, parts of Southern Arizona are under a freeze watch.

Sulphur Spring Valley and the Sonoita-Elgin area are under a freeze warning from 3 to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 

The possible-freezing temperatures come as a surprise this time of year, when temperatures are usually well into the 90s.  

Tucson and much of Southern Arizonan experienced this unusually cool temperatures Monday, which even led to some flurries on Mount Lemmon Monday morning

