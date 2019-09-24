A National Weather Service storm survey crew is investigating whether a tornado touched down in Willcox Monday night, leaving damaged homes and power lines in its wake.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office was advised of the possible tornado near Hamilton Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded with firefighters to assist any injured residents.
Three homes were seriously damaged and the sheriff's office Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to assist people trapped inside.
At about 10:50 p.m., all occupants inside the homes were accounted for. No one was seriously injured.
Authorities have set up a reception center at Cochise County Service Center, 405 S. Haskell Avenue for anyone needing a safe place due to the storm and power outages impacting the area.
The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is also sending volunteers to the community. The volunteers will assess the damage and help those affected, the organization said.
On Tuesday, the NWS issued another tornado warning in the Sells area until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday due to a second round of storms. Officials also advised residents to watch for possible quarter-sized hail.
In Pima County, authorities have closed:
Wentworth Road north of Andrada Road in Vail White House Canyon Road near the railroad tracks, east of Green Valley Dawson Road at Country Club Road in Sahuarita Mission Road from Valencia to Drexel roads
For more information on Pima County road closures, call
547-7510.
At 10 a.m., the NWS continued to track a large area of rain and thunderstorms moving across Southeastern Arizona.
By 11:35 a.m., the
weather service said the "main area" of thunderstorms was beginning to shift east of the Tucson metro area. Santa Cruz, Cochise and eastern parts of Pima counties were expected to see heavy rainfall.
A flash flood warning is issued when a "flash flood is imminent or occurring,"
the service said.
