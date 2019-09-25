Tucson construction crews are fixing traffic signals at Golf Links and Wilmot roads due to storm damage Tuesday.
The intersection is now being used as a four-way stop. Motorists should use caution traveling in the area.
Crews will also be rewiring signals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Irvington Road on and off ramps on the eastside of I-19.
Motorists should expect delays as stop signs will be used.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Baboquivari School District has cancelled school today due to the expected scattered showers and thunderstorms on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
Classes should resume on Thursday.
Photos: Tropical Storm Lorena over Tucson and Arizona
Tropical Storm Lorena
A car drives southbound through a large puddle on S. Wilmot Road Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019. A closure was made on the road overnight due to flash flooding. Traffic had started moving through by this morning.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Vehicles drive through a closed road on S Wilmot Road in Pima County Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019.
Josh Galemore
Josh Galemore
Tropical Storm Lorena
Tucson Electric Power crews fix lights at N. Wilmot Rd and E. Golf Links Rd. on September 25, 2019.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Tucson Electric Power crews fix lights at N. Wilmot Rd and E. Golf Links Rd. on September 25, 2019.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Tucson Electric Power crews fix lights at N. Wilmot Rd and E. Golf Links Rd. on September 25, 2019.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Tucson Police department officers direct traffic during a power outage on the Tucson's east side at the intersection of N Craycroft Rd. and E. Golf Links Rd. on September 25, 2019.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Tyler Morgan, with ServPro, peels back roofing as he prepares to install a temporary roof and begin drying out a home at the corner of Creek and Harrison damaged in a micro burst from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
The Pantano River runs across Harrison after a day of rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Tucson Electric Power Company units work to replace several utility poles along Bonanza south of Golf Links damaged in a microburst from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
John Monaco cleans up the last bits of a 50 foot pine tree on his rental property at 9501 E. Sellarole that crushed the tenant's car after being felled by a microburst from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Members of the Tucson community walk through a puddle at N. Dodge Blvd and E Glenn St. on September 24th, 2019. Heavy rains hit Tucson from Hurricane Lorena on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
A hefty saguaro lays across the driveway of Kenny Dinh, where he normally parks his car, victim of a microburst that his the neighborhood as part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
David Lindgren, a partner in Big A Tree Service, works to remove a 30 foot mesquite tree blown over in a microburst in the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
A Tucson Firefighter keeps lookout from the top of Ladder 9 as rescue units watch for a stranded victim in the Pantano River just east of Harrison following a day of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
A large mesquite tree lays on the remains of shed near the corner of Watson and Creek, one of the scores of trees uprooted by a microburst from remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
TS Lorena over Tucson
A city truck drives through a puddle at North Arcadia Avenue and East Lee Street in midtown Tucson. More rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Lightning in Scottsdale, Tropical Storm Lorena
The storm dumped 5 inches of rain in some parts of Maricopa County. This lightning strike was visible in Scottsdale.
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Tropical Storm Lorena
Sara Hoagland, softball player for Tucson Heat, throws with her Dad practice at Lincoln Regional Park on September 23, 2019, as clouds gather overhead. The National Weather Service expects the worst of Tropical Storm Lorena will be Tuesday and including possibility of heavy rains and flash flooding.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Lorena
Ramón Benitez fills up sand bags near Hi Corbett Field at Reid Park in Tucson on Sept. 20, 2019. The Tucson Dept. of Transportation is providing sand and sand bags (limit of 10 bags per vehicle) for residents who are concerned about heavy rain and flooding with the arrival of Tropical Storm Lorena on Sunday evening. The National Weather Service predicts the highest chance of rain will be on Monday.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
