Tropical Storm Lorena

Tucson Electric Power Company units work to replace several utility poles along Bonanza south of Golf Links damaged in a microburst from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson construction crews are fixing traffic signals at Golf Links and Wilmot roads due to storm damage Tuesday.

The intersection is now being used as a four-way stop. Motorists should use caution traveling in the area.

Crews will also be rewiring signals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Irvington Road on and off ramps on the eastside of I-19.

Motorists should expect delays as stop signs will be used.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Baboquivari School District has cancelled school today due to the expected scattered showers and thunderstorms on the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Classes should resume on Thursday.

