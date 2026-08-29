Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Expected Until 5:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for north central Pima County and south central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona. The storm is moving northeast at 10 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Marana
- Avra Valley
- Pinal Airpark
- Picacho Peak State Park
- Red Rock
This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 219 and 236.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Impacts:
- Possible travel disruptions on Interstate 10
- Risk of power outages due to wind damage
- Fallen trees and debris on roads
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure immediately.
- Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.
- Do not wait for thunder; take cover as soon as possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.