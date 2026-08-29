Blowing Dust Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning in Effect This Afternoon
What’s Happening:
A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 4 PM to 8 PM MST today, with strong thunderstorms expected to produce wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. An Extreme Heat Warning remains active until 8 PM MST with dangerously high temperatures.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts between 45 to 55 mph causing blowing dust.
- Reduced visibility to between one-quarter mile and one mile.
- Temperatures ranging from 104 to 110 degrees during the day and 79 to 85 degrees at night.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
Safety Tips:
- Stay indoors if you have respiratory issues until the storm passes.
- If driving, pull off the road if visibility drops, turn off lights, and avoid using brakes.
- Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening to avoid peak heat.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.
- Recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; seek immediate help if needed.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.