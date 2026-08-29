Flash Flood Warning Extended for South Central Pima County Until 10:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Topawa
- San Miguel
- South Komelik
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Coldfields
- Fresnal Canyon
- Hashan Chuchg
This includes Route 286 between mile markers 28 and 30, and Indian Route 19 south of Topawa.
What to Expect:
- Between 2 and 3.7 inches of rain have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 0.1 inches possible.
- Significant rainfall in Fresnal Canyon and the western slopes of the Boboquivari Mountains.
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Impacts:
- Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Rapid rises and significant flows expected towards Topawa and Route 19 or San Miguel Road.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
- Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging currents quickly.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.