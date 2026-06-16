Flash Flood Warning in Central Pima County Until 10:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Pima County, Arizona, due to heavy rainfall from thunderstorms. The warning remains in effect until 10:15 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County
- Sells
- Gu Oidak
- No:ligk
- Cababi
- San Luis - Sells District
- Rincon
- Sikul Himathk
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall of 1.00 to 2.00 inches has been detected.
- Flash flooding is likely along washes feeding into the San Luis Wash.
- Flash flooding may impact Routes 26, 34, 232, and 30, and portions of Highway 86 between Sells and Covered Wells.
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Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Potential travel disruptions and road closures.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads; turn around, don't drown.
- Stay informed and monitor local news for updates.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.