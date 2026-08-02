Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until 8 PM MST Monday
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect, with dangerously hot conditions expected. Temperatures will range from 101 to 112 degrees. The warning remains active until 8 PM MST Monday.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Temperatures between 101 and 106 degrees in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.
- Temperatures between 107 and 112 degrees in other areas.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Limit strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 in emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.